Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Pose Nude On The Cover Of French Magazine [PHOTO]

Kanye West has gone nude. Chicago’s finest is used to baring his soul on the stage, and for the forthcoming issue of French magazine, L’Officiel Hommes, he takes it all off. Of course, Kim Kardashian is also involved.

For the most part, the couple is pretty quiet about their relationship, and chose the seductive pose for their first official magazine cover together.

Famed British fashion photographer Nick Knight shot the image. Over the years Knight has worked with fashion clients like Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Yves St. Laurent, and many more. He previously worked with “Kimye” shooting intimate photos of the parents-to-be during the premiere of West’s Cruel Summer film in Cannes, France last year.

Since becoming an item roughly a year ago, West and Kardashian are routinely seen traveling together around the globe. They recently purchased a sprawling new mansion in Bel Air, Calif., and will welcome a baby girl this summer.

Their issue of L’Officiel Hommes is set to drop this spring.

