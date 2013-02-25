Audio Push, Problem, Hit-Boy & Juicy J – “T.U.” [LISTEN]

Hit-Boy and his band of merry men join Juicy J for the new record off of their compilation album, All I Ever Dreamed Of. This new joint is called “T.U.”

The Grammy-winning producer taps his HS87 rappers, Audio Push, along with Problem and the Juice Man for this thumping song. With some hard hitting bass surrounding this record, the crew have no time to say “turn up” and simplify the phrase to its acronyms.

As previously mentioned, “T.U.” will live on All I Ever Dreamed Of, that will also feature Hit-Boy’s remix of “Fan” featuring fellow Grammy-nominee 2 Chainz. The new effort will be available later this month and will feature many other big name artists including Casey Veggies, Cocaine 80’s, Common, Juicy J, Method Man, Redman, Problem, Raekwon, Robin Thicke, Schoolboy Q, Travi$ Scott and Xzibit.

Get a listen to the new joint down after the jump.

—

Photo: DJ Orator