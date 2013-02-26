Joey Bada$$ Speaks On Beef With Lil B & Turning Down A Roc Nation Deal [VIDEO]

As one of New York City’s most prolific young artists, Joey Bada$$ recognizes the importance of asserting himself as a fixture on local radio. The Brooklyn lyricist did just that this morning, when he appeared on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club. Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy picked the “Waves” MC’s brain, and got him to open up about a few topics, including his recent beef with Lil B, his forthcoming album and turning down deals with major labels.

First up was his tiff with the Based God. “My homie Capital STEEZ he had a line, rest in peace, he had a line. He said ‘Tell the Based God don’t quit his day job,'” recalls Joey Bada$$, who continued, “I tweeted that to him [Lil B]. I was like ‘Yo, I don’t care. I’m about to start a rap beef, because I’m a hot head.'”

Though the beef was short lived, it spawned the diss record “Don’t Quit Your Day Job,” which the Bad$$ says was a product of his friends challenging him to release a diss by the end of that night.

The Pro Era frontman also briefly discussed why he turned down a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and why he isn’t opposed to signing with a major label.

“Right now there’s a lot of offers on the table, and I’ve pretty much wrapped up my album recently, so we’re just going to roll out [to] see who’s the highest bidder. If not, then I don’t know. I might just keep it independent. I don’t really know as of now.”

See the full interview below.

—

Photo: Power 105.1