Subscribe
News

Grafh ft. Method Man “Fight For Love,” French Montana “Casino Life” & More | Daily Visuals 6.4.24

Grafh and Method Man do the monster mash and French Montana is living thee life. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Grafh "Pain Killers: Reloaded" Listening Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Method Man might’ve soured on this new generation of Hip-Hoppers (at least as live shows go) but the Wu-Tang swordsman isn’t giving up the game anytime soon and if you searching for bars with content and substance then look no further than the man known as the Iron Lung.

Linking up with Grafh for the visuals to “Fight For Love,” Method Man and Grafh partake in any underground soiree where the women are as attractive as they are deadly as they’re actually vampires who prey on unsuspecting men who think they’re going to be necking only to get, well, necked. Method always said protect ya neck, right?

French Montana meanwhile enjoys the company of women who don’t feast on blood and in his clip for “Casino Life,” the Bronx representative showcases his lavish life as he stunts in some big boy cars before hopping on a private jet to take him to whatever exclusive party he was invited to in another continent. That’s balling.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Hit, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist, FERG, and more.

GRAFH FT. METHOD MAN – “FIGHT FOR LOVE”

FRENCH MONTANA – “CASINO LIFE”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “ONLY WEIGHT I FEEL”

FERG – “MORE THAN U KNOW FREESTYLE”

PAIGEY CAKEY – “TEN”

BLAKELANA FT. SKILLA BABY – “SEE US”

LIZZEN & JACQUEES – “AUDACITY REMIX”

YOUNG JR – “FAKE LOVE”

CHICKEN P – “LOVE LIFE RICH N***A”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close