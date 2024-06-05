Grafh ft. Method Man “Fight For Love,” French Montana “Casino Life” & More | Daily Visuals 6.4.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Method Man might’ve soured on this new generation of Hip-Hoppers (at least as live shows go) but the Wu-Tang swordsman isn’t giving up the game anytime soon and if you searching for bars with content and substance then look no further than the man known as the Iron Lung.

Linking up with Grafh for the visuals to “Fight For Love,” Method Man and Grafh partake in any underground soiree where the women are as attractive as they are deadly as they’re actually vampires who prey on unsuspecting men who think they’re going to be necking only to get, well, necked. Method always said protect ya neck, right?

French Montana meanwhile enjoys the company of women who don’t feast on blood and in his clip for “Casino Life,” the Bronx representative showcases his lavish life as he stunts in some big boy cars before hopping on a private jet to take him to whatever exclusive party he was invited to in another continent. That’s balling.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Hit, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist, FERG, and more.

GRAFH FT. METHOD MAN – “FIGHT FOR LOVE”

FRENCH MONTANA – “CASINO LIFE”

BIG HIT, HIT-BOY & THE ALCHEMIST – “ONLY WEIGHT I FEEL”

FERG – “MORE THAN U KNOW FREESTYLE”

PAIGEY CAKEY – “TEN”

BLAKELANA FT. SKILLA BABY – “SEE US”

LIZZEN & JACQUEES – “AUDACITY REMIX”

YOUNG JR – “FAKE LOVE”

CHICKEN P – “LOVE LIFE RICH N***A”