Justin Timberlake Says “Legends Of Summer” Tour with Jay-Z Will Be A Completely Collaborative Show [LISTEN]

Justin Timberlake recently conducted an interview with Capital FM in the United Kingdom to promote his third solo album, The 20/20 Experience.

He spoke candidly about what the album will sound like and confirmed to the radio station that Timbaland produced every single song on the album.

“It’s all me and Tim,” said the “Suit & Tie” singer. “I have recently worked with Pharrell on some stuff that he’s doing. We talked about getting back in at some point, so yeah I love both of those guys. This album goes a lot of different directions. I think there is probably a little bit of what’s reminiscent of the first album and a little bit of reminiscent of the second album and some new stuff.”

Timberlake also confirmed that Beyoncé Knowles will not be on his album, but to stay tuned for something in the coming future. “We didn’t do anything on this for mine, but that’s not to say down the road there can’t be a single version of something. But yeah, it’s a lot of me and Tim.”

Finally, JT elaborated on what the upcoming “Legends Of Summer” Tour will be like, stating that the two will be working very closely together instead of having separate sets.

“It’s a North American tour, but we are sharing the Wireless Tour. We are still working it out but the idea is like a completely random reference but I remember seeing Elton [John] and Billy Joel go on tour together and the way they mixed each others songs. I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s going to be a completely collaborative show.”

Listen to the complete interview down below.

Photo: Wireimage