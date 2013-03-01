Kendrick Lamar Says Casting Brittany Sky In “Poetic Justice” Was Done To Bring Balance [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar didn’t score Janet Jackson for his video, “Poetic Justice,” but he still managed to put together a stellar music video.

Cast in the video as K.Dot’s main squeeze was the lovely Brittany Sky. As the videos lead, she broke away from the seemingly traditional fair skinned video vixens that dominate today’s music videos. Lamar spoke to Miss Info about picking her for the video and why he did it.

“We had another girl for the lead but I had an idea where I just wanted a little bit of a darker tone [girl] in the video,“ Kendrick tells Info. Kendrick was sick of seeing only light-skinned video models. “It’s almost like a color blind industry where there’s only one type of appeal to the camera.“

K. Dot’s mindset was very clear in picking the darker skinned Sky, claiming that he wanted to bring balance to an industry that spotlights a specific tone of woman and not all of them.

“I give [Brittany] the credit, too, for just being there, and being a natural, genuine young lady. She wasn’t all in the open, trying to jump in [front] of the camera. She was cool, just chilling. I always kept in the back of my mind like ‘you don’t ever see this tone of a woman in videos. ‘” Kendrick says, “No disrespect, I love all women, period. But at the same time, I still feels like it needs that balance.”

Check out the full video down below.

Photo: Vevo