Ja Rule In Jail In Brooklyn, Will Be Released In July

A couple weeks ago, Ja Rule was released from un upstate prison only to be taken into federal custody. It turns out the Queens rapper is in a Brooklyn jail and will be released in late July after finishing out a two-year sentence for tax evasion.

The Associated Press reports:

The 36-year-old rapper left a state prison in central New York last week after serving most of his two-year sentence for illegal gun possession and went straight into federal custody in a tax evasion case. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says he has since moved from an upstate jail to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, which houses prisoners awaiting court dates or having short terms left on their sentences. The bureau said Thursday his expected release date is July 28.

The “Put It On Me” had been serving time for a weapons possession charge. The tax evasion sentence was to run concurrently but Ja was released early for the gun rap thanks to good behavior.

In early 2012, Ja infamously said “prison is amazing” when discussing the new friends he made in the bing, including former New York State Comptroller Alan Hevesi and former Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski.

Safe bet the man born Jeffery Atkins will find his freedom even more amazing come July 28.

—

Photo: AP, NYPD