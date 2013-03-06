A$AP Rocky Says He Should Have Been #1 On MTV’s Hottest MCs In The Game List [VIDEO]

It’s Hottest MCs In The Game season, and everyone has an opinion. A$AP Rocky landed at the #8 but feels that he should have been in the top spot.

The “Goldie” rapper chatted with the LA Leakers and made some bold claims. “All my videos are sh-tting on any Hip-Hop video out there, let’s be honest,” he said. “The reason why everyone is wearing gold again is because of your boy. Everybody’s wearing diamonds. I’m the one that who made the John Lennon shades with the glasses…everybody wearing it now, you see what’s going on now. Come on, who brought gold teeth back?”

Dat PMF wasn’t finished. “Honestly, I brought it back in a dramatic way. I made braids hot. But, let’s get off trends. Let’s get off trends. How about that? I’m the first artist who grew enough balls to say, ‘I listen to Geto Boys, Three 6 Mafia, Bone Thugs N Harmony, N.W.A and Wu-Tang at the same damn time, what?!” And I’m influenced by all of them. You know what I’m saying?”

He still wasn’t finished, though. “Moving aside from the fact that I broke boundaries with not only that, but what either rapper is on the cover of Vogue?,” he said. “Forget trends, let’s get off trends. Lets back to the music. Who brought double time back? Who was rapping like Bone? Nobody. [Raps] Ok, whatever. [Raps] Who brought that flow out? I don’t even use it no more. [Raps]Everybody rapping like that., now y’all not even going to notice that? It’s frustrating when I’m number eight. Don’t put me on it at all… I’m on my Flacko sh-t.”

A$AP Rocky did say “thank you” to MTV, though.

Kanye West also had issues with his own spot on the list (just one ahead of A$AP at #7) and called in to Hot 97 last night. Expect more diatribes, and whining, regarding where artists landed on the list soon. The #1 spot will be announced on Thursday, March 7 during the Hottest MCs In The Game VIII special that airs at 1o p.m. ET on MTV Jams.

Photo: YouTube