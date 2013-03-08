Harry Fraud – Adrift Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

As promised, Harry Fraud comes through with a collection of unreleased productions from his vast collection called Adrift.

This project features the likes of Rick Ross, Smoke DZA, Bun B and many more. Fraud is one of the most sought after producers in Hip-Hop and has been one of the most consistent beat smiths out of New York City.

He has released compilation projects with artists like Curren$y and Smoke DZA, but he goes for self on this new mixtape. “Adrift is a project that rounds up all the random songs I have produced for people over the last year and a half,” Fraud told Noisey.

“Outside of my immediate Coke Boys and SRFCHL families, as well as previously unreleased songs from Action Bronson, Mac Miller, French Montana, Chevy Woods, and Chinx Drugz. This project is meant to serve as a prequel to the EP I will be releasing with Scion AV in late April. Also look out for an instrumental project, as well as a collection of music from me and French Montana coming in the next two months.”

Listen and download the tape down after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube