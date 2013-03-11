Compton Menace ft. Wiz Khalifa & The Game – “Ain’t No Changing Me (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Compton Menace of The Game’s Black Wall Street Records releases the official remix to his buzzing single “Ain’t No Changing Me.”

You may remember Menace as Game’s protege who beefed with 40 Glocc a while back. Coincidentally, Glocc has filed a $4.5 million lawsuit against Game stemming from a videotaped attack on the rapper.

Moreover, this Wiz Khalifa-assisted track shows the Taylor Gang leader reinforcing he hasn’t changed since he’s been in the game and the two exchange bars about friends and foes. The two have recently been spotted shooting a video for the single in Los Angeles.

Black Wall Street Records is also rumored to be negotiating a joint deal with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records. Could this mean we’ll be hearing a lot more of Compton Menace? Only time will tell.

Check out the track after the jump.

[Spotted at HHNM]

DOWNLOAD: Compton Menace ft. Wiz Khalifa & The Game – “Ain’t No Changing Me (Remix)”

Photo: Instagram