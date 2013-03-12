Big Sean Recruits Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Nas, Kid CuDi & More For Hall Of Fame

After the commercial success of his debut album, Finally Famous, and the critical success of his mixtape, Detroit, Big Sean is shaping up for a big 2013.

The G.O.O.D. Music signee and #6 hottest MC in the game according to MTV held a private listening session in the United Kingdom with DJ Semtex to play some of the first tracks off of his upcoming sophomore album, Hall Of Fame.

The 12 songs that were played included features from Nas and Kid Cudi (“First Chain”), Common (“Switcher”), Juicy J (“Milf”), and untitled songs featuring Kanye West and Lil’ Wayne. Miguel will be featured on a song called “Ashley” while FFOE rapper, SAYITAINTTONE will appear on a song called “F**k My Money Up.”

Of the 12 songs played for Semtex, the production sticks to the script of Sean’s debut album by rolling with No ID and Da Internz to handle a bulk of the production. While Sean promised that the album would be out by early January 2013, he pushed the album back stating that it simply wasn’t ready yet. In recent interviews, the “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay” rapper has stated the album is completed, due to arrive later this year via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Records.

Check out the tracklist below that is surely subject to change.

1. “Fire”

2. “Word Is a Blaze”

3. “Switcher” (Feat. Common) – Produced by DJ Mano

4. Untitled (Feat. Lil’ Wayne)

5. “F**k My Money Up” (Feat. SAYITAINTTONE)

6. “Milf” (Feat. Juicy J) – Produced by Da Internz

7. “Nothing Is Stopping You”

8. “First Chain” (Feat. Nas and Kid Cudi)

9. “Sierra Leonne” – Produced by No ID

10. “Ashley” (Miguel) – Produced by DJ Mano

11. Untitled (Feat. Kanye West)

12. “All Figured Out”- Produced by No ID

Photo: Instagram