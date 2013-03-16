Gucci Mane Kicks Waka Flocka Out Of Brick Squad, Drops Trap Back 2 Mixtape

Gucci Mane couldn’t let Lil Wayne’s health issues get all the shine on Twitter last night (March 15). Before dropping a pair of mixtapes, Trap Back 2 and East Atlanta Memphis, La Flare let the Internets know that his on again, off again business relationship with Waka Flocka is a wrap.

“Waka flacka flames officially dropped off brick squad 1017. Big Guwop say give me a offer fa this disloyal lil ni–a,” tweeted the “Lemonade” rapper at 9:37 p.m. ET. Waka responded in kind, tweeting, “Somebody tell Gucci Mane 2 SUCK A D-CK.” Which has since been deleted.

Then a label rep said that Gucci’s Twitter account was hacked. The password struggle in the rap game is real.

Since that comment got plenty of attention, coincidentally a couple of hours later Gucci dropped his Trap Back 2 mixtape. He also let loose his collaborative mixtape with Brick Squad member Young Dolph called East Atlanta Memphis. The Atlanta rapper has been on a free music tear lately, dropping projects like the Free Bricks 2 mixtape with Young Scooter and the Trap God 2 mixtape.

Gucci also clearly gets a kick out using Twitter to make special announcements. The last one, before giving Waka the boot last night, was to say that he was changing his name to “Guwop.” However, about half hour later he changed his mind, claiming the overwhelming response of fans to not change his name is what convinced him. Okay.

Download the DJ Holiday hosted Trap Back 2 mixtape below and download the East Atlanta Memphis mixtape on the next page.

