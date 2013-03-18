Curren$y ft. French Montana – “These B-tches” [VIDEO]

You’d be hard pressed to find a harder working rapper than Curren$y Spitta. The New Orleans rapper drops a new video for “These B-tches,” featuring French Montana.

Even Montana’s struggle rap bars sound smooth over the song’s ethereal track. The video’s treatment finds the rappers moseying about New Orleans in a Lamborghini with some requisite eye candy thrown in the mix.

Besides living the rap—from the looks of this video that includes smoking ridiculous amounts of kush and driving super expensive whips—Spitta recently picked up some new family responsibilities. The former No Limit rapper is the godfather of Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose’s newborn son, Sebastian “The Bash” Taylor Thomaz. No word on when we can finally expect Wiz and Spitta Andretti’s collaborative Live In Concert album, though.

“These B-tches” is the third visual off Spitta’s New Jet City mixtape, which if you are still snoozing, can be picked up here. Watch the CJ Wallis-directed video below.

Photo: YouTube