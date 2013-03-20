Justin Timberlake – “Mirrors” [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake may have premiered The 20/20 Experience on iTunes last week, but the Pop crooner still managed to save some newness for the album’s official release date. JT drops the visuals for his “Suit & Tie” hit’s follow up single, “Mirrors.”

The video is a tribute to his late grandfather, William Bomar, and his grandmother Sadie, who were married for 63 years. But instead of musing about a romance through rose colored glasses, the Floria Sigismondi-directed clip looks back on every aspect of a love story. From canoodling at ’50s sockhops to mascara-streaked moments of heartbreak, it’s a real life reflection on two lives well lived. The cool thing about the eight-minute long clip is that the plot isn’t an obvious one. Viewers will pick up clues with every playback.

When the beat breaks, it’s Justin’s show, as he drops his trademark moves in a maze of mirrors. If you didn’t know, The 20/20 Experience—the first of two albums he plans to drop this year—is in stores today and can buy a copy on iTunes right here. Watch the video for “Mirrors” below.

—

Photo: Vevo