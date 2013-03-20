Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Convo With Jay-Z After “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar‘s highly lauded “B-tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” remix has become a benchmark in the young MC’s career, leaving many to see it as a changing of the guard between the heir apparent and the next to carry the torch. The TDE rapper has since revealed how the collaboration came to be in a recent interview at Sway Calloway and Heather B.

On Sway In the Morning, the “Compton” rapper admitted to speaking to Jay-Z after the remix’s release. “Yeah, I talked to him… He said he see me in so many words,” laughed Kendrick. “Nah really, he said he really appreciates the album and what I’m doing for the culture as far as continuing that legacy of putting together a full body of work. That blew me away, ’cause I came up listening to Reasonable Doubt. That’s where I got the antiques of making an album like that from.”

The Compton lyricist closed the story, saying “He only gave me props, and initially said ‘I’m in the studio from your work.’ That’s a great thing.”

That’s a behemoth of a compliment for Lamar, who still has so much more potential. Other artists like Pusha T have also admitted that good kid, M.A.A.D. city influenced them to rethink the direction of their own projects.

Hear Kendrick Lamar speak more on his conversation with Jay-Z below, and be sure to hit the following page to see the West Coast representer and newcomer 3D Na’Tee kick a freestyle.

—

Photo:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »