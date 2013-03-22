Jadakiss Reveals 5 Reasons The LOX Will Drop An Album [VIDEO]

Life + Times and veteran journalist Shaheem Reid deliver the second installment of The Round Up. This time around Jadakiss sits in the hot seat for some casual conversation. An array of topics were discussed, including the Yonkers MC’s top five favorite beats, his favorite Biggie verse and a few other interesting anecdotes from his days at Bad Boy.

Even with all of those fun facts, the question that fans have been asking for years arose. When will The LOX drop another album? Kiss gave five reasons reaffirming that the project is indeed coming.

“One, ’cause I’m telling you. Two, because we really like eight or nine songs in with new music,” said Jada initially. “Three, because we all fed up. We keep saying that it’s gonna come out. Four, ’cause it’s about time for that check. Everybody can use that check. And five, because Hip-Hop needs it.”

As far as Top 5, Dead or Alive goes, Kiss said he’s critiquing himself heavily. “Definitely a little more critiquage [sic] on there just due to the name being top 5. Want to make sure that I have the top features on their or the people that I like their bodies of work.”

The lyrical rapper does on the other hand say that he will cater to younger markets on this project to, so he doesn’t “put himself in that bubble again.”

Jadakiss has traditionally been a man of his word, as far as dropping music goes, so we’ll believe his claims. Hopefully fans will hear a new project with Styles P and Sheek Louch before year’s end. Hear him talk more about that and other topics below.

Photo: YouTube