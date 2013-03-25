Kanye West To Title New LP I Am God?

Anything Kanye West is involved in is sure to get the media buzzing, and over the weekend that’s what exactly happened. BBC News reported on March 23 story that West and Kim Kardashian plan to name the first child North. Although the baby boy is expected this July, the other big news the UK outlet let slip was that Yeezy is possibly naming his sixth studio album I Am God.

Mixed emotions greet reports that Kanye West is considering calling his first child North. It’s a good joke, from a slightly unexpected source (neither the rapper nor his possibly even more famous partner, Kim Kardashian, are best known for their self-deprecating sallies, although the title Kanye is supposed to be contemplating for his new album, I Am God, is said to be “half tongue-in-cheek”)

West has been teasing fans about the details of the upcoming album, with longtime producer and Chicago compatriot No I.D. confirming the pair have been working in tandem. Although the album title has yet to be confirmed, Diplomats production duo The Heatmakerz and Los Angeles producer Skrillex have been named as collaborators with the notoriously ambitious G.O.O.D. captain.

It was previously thought the new LP would be titled Rich Black American, but that rumor has since been squashed. Spoken word artist Malik Yusef and singer-songwriter The-Dream are also slated to work on the upcoming record as well.

There is no release date or official tracklisting for West’s sixth studio album.

