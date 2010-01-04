Lil Wayne’s Rebirth Pushed Back…Again

Lil Wayne’s introduction into the rock world has been pushed back yet again.

As previously reported 500 lucky fans received a copy from Amazon.com after the company missed the last push back and mistakenly released the pre-ordered albums.

Now instead of the most recent release date of February 2, the project’s been pushed back to June 22, 2010. Yes, June.

Rebirth will not be available in stores until the summer making the album pushed back an entire year.

Originally Rebirth was set to hit stores April 7 but was then pushed back to May 19, followed by another push back from June 6 to June 15. Following that it was pushed back to December 15 and then to February before landing on this June 2010 release.

Sooo when is Wayne just going to come out and say the project’s been scrapped?

This is getting ridiculous.