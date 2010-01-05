Timbaland Says Someone Wanted to Sabotage Friendship With Jay Z

“Me and Jay is kinda weird. Musically, I take friendship very serious. Me and Jay, sometimes people think we have falling outs. We don’t have falling outs, it’s that we don’t communicate at the proper time.”

Ever since the camp of Timbaland let the flood gates open to The Blueprint III and leaked almost half of Jay Z’s album, there has been heavy speculation as it pertains to the future of their friendship.

With history spanning back to “Hey Papi”, the two have been able to craft some masterpieces in the studio, but such a move couldn’t have been possibly overlooked by Jigga. Look at all of his other relationships.

Finally speaking up to clear the air, however, Tmbo has assured all that there is no beef between himself and Jay and even added that the leak was most likely somebody trying to find a way to create a rift between the two for whatever particular reason.

Tim stated that a hacker gained access to the material for Jay and ended up leaking it out.

During an interview with MTV, the producer elaborated on the conspiracy theory against their friendship and feeling as though he had to take a step back from the whole situation.

“I felt like, ‘What in the world? Who is trying to sabotage our friendship?‘ That bothers me. I respect my friends, because I don’t got a lot of them, and he’s one of my friends in the music industry. I felt like, ‘I’ll remove myself. If people wanna play us against each other, I’ll bow out.’ We talk about personal stuff. I don’t want him to feel like he can’t talk to me about certain things. We both said to [each other] one day, we know we don’t need each other musically, but we are friends. I’m like, ‘I hope you realize that. But I want you to realize that me and you are like Dre and Snoop.’ Sometimes I don’t think he understands that. When we get together, we do make magic.”

He also spoke on his reaction once he realized that all of the cuts had actually been leaked and how he would never intentionally do anything to blackball Jay and his success.

“Me and Jay is kinda weird. Musically, I take friendship very serious. Me and Jay, sometimes people think we have falling outs. We don’t have falling outs, it’s that we don’t communicate at the proper time. I take friendship very seriously. I wanna tell him how I might feel about a situation. The last time we talked, he understood how I felt. He saw my point with the Keri stuff being leaked out and everything. I had nothing to do with that. I would never do that to him. Nothing against his wishes. It bothered me so bad, I went on hiatus for a minute, because I would never disrespect his wishes. Like, ‘I’m trying to do this with my album, please don’t let that song get out or no leakage.’ … Four months later, the song is leaked. I felt so bad, because I would never want my friend to feel like we had some miscommunications.”

The industry is made of frenemies that are behind you all the way, but can be the first to leave once a person falls. Business is business and the music industry might not always be fit for friendships to last.