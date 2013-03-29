Future – “My” [VIDEO]

The young lord of the falsetto, better known as Future, continues to flood the Internets with content. Today, he hangs up the high notes and puts on his rapper hat in the visual for “My,” a trap inspired record from his Pluto 3D album produced by Sonny Digital.

Future is beyond gaudy on the synth-heavy record, spitting about everything from his fresh Air Jordans to his flawless baguettes. “My wrist on a forty; fresh in Michael Jordans/ My car ain’t even drop yet. Already don’ ordered it/ Came across a fortune. Now I got endorsements,” is just half it the track’s lengthy chorus and doesn’t even scratch the surface of the big money talk the Atlanta rapper kicks.

We guess that’s how you feel when your music is everywhere. Appearances on hit songs like Lil Wayne’s “Love Me,” Ace Hood’s “Bugatti,” and soon to be hits like Ciara’s “Body” have propelled Future Isley into the limelight. Let’s not mention his turn up anthem “Karate Chop.”

All in all, 2013 is shaping up to be a good year for the ATLien, as he’s currently prepping his second studio album, Future Hendrix. Fans will have to wait patiently for that. See the video for “My” below in the mean time.

—

Photo: YouTube