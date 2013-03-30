Rémy Martin V Celebrates Big Sean’s 25th Birthday Dinner [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

Monday, March 25, 100 of Big Sean‘s closest friends and family gathered for a surprise dinner party at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills to celebrate the rapper’s 25th birthday. The good folks at Rémy Martin V sponsored the soiree, which had a star studded list of attendees that included G.O.O.D. Music affiliates Travis Scott and Common, Wiz Khalifa, Naya Rivera from Glee, Jhene Aiko, No I.D., and James Fauntleroy.

Big Sean’s latest vlog captured the experience. The footage follows the Detroit MC from the Thursday previous to his party and the events leading to the surprise. From the looks of it, Sean was suffering from bronchitis; no Sweet Brown of course. That probably has to do with the constant motion of being on tour, but little did he know what his loved ones had in store for him in the coming days.

After the surprise, Sean admitted that things seemed a little fishy, but that he had no clue. “My mom was like ‘Yeah we moving into the condo and I’m driving.’ I was like ‘I think I should call grandma,’ and she was like ‘Nah you ain’t got to call grandma.’ I knew something was up.”

See the footage from the party below and a photo recap on the following pages.

Photo: Johnny Nunez

