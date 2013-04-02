Beyoncé & Andre 3000 Covering Amy Winehouse For The Great Gatsby Soundtrack

This is news so good you had to question whether or not it was an elaborate April Fool’s day joke. Beyoncé and the elusive Andre 3000 will be covering an Amy Winehouse song for the forthcoming The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

E! News reports that the “Bow Down / I Been On” singer and the OutKast rapper will be teaming up for a duet of the late British singer’s “Back to Black.” But don’t expect their version of the Mark Ronson produced tune from the 2006 album of the same name to be a normal cover. “It’s a very different take on ‘Back to Black’,” an Interscope Records source revealed.

Not so coincidentally, the Beyoncé husband, that would be Jay-Z, is an executive producer for the film’s soundtrack and is also contributing to its score. Hova will also be performing on the soundtrack. The rapper became involved with the film after its director, Baz Luhrmann, witnessed the recording of The Throne’s “No Church In The Wild” and was impressed.

Previously, 3 Stacks and Beyoncé worked together on the song “Party,” from her 2011 album, 4.

The Great Gatsby stars Leonardo DiCaprio and will be in theaters nationwide on May 15.

—

Photo: AP