Big Sean ft. Common – “Switch Up” [LISTEN]

Big Sean is the same MC repping the D he’s always been. That’s the theme of his new single, “Switch Up,” featuring Common.

Kid Cudi may have defected, but this joint serves as evidence that G.O.O.D. Music will carry on. Over a upbeat, swinging groove, the Detroit rappers drops a pair of verses while Com holds him down for the second. “Motherf-ck taking a vacation, put palm trees in my houser and have a staycation/Getting paid while I’m chilling that’s paycation, full glass, uh, nope you can taste it,” spits Sean.

Meanwhile, his Chicago co-d refuses to get outshined. “Smoke cheeba with leaders, pu–y sweeter I eat her/ swisha sweeter /Got strippers and divas, plus some some cougars and cheetahs,” kicks Com on the Million $ Mano, No I.D. and Rob Kinelski produced track.

That new Big Sean album, Hall Of Fame, is certainly one of 2013’s most anticipated. Listen to “Switch Up” below.

Photo: XXL

