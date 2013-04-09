VICE Gets Drunk With Waka Flocka Flame & Gucci Mane [VIDEO]

Only in Bizarro World would a writer named Wilbert Cooper party up with artists like Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane, unless you’re VICE, in which case this is a rather normal occurrence. Such was the scenario in the last known footage prior to the duo’s public spat just last month.

The scene was set at a show last October at New York City’s Irving Plaza, where Waka Flocka was headlining. What began as your run of the mill episode of Noisey’s “Noisey Raps” series, during which Cooper catches up with artists before, during, and after live performances.

Brick Squad had something different in mind for the host though, and were very hospitable with their leafy green substances and Hennessy. While Cooper was able to fit in some actual interviewing, it definitely comes in the midst of some amusing activity. There’s even a point in the video where they offer him $2000 to finish the whole bottle. As you could imagine, absolutely laugh out loud moments soon follow.

Watch the recap below and read his hilarious account of the night over at VICE.

Now, I’ve been smoking blunts since I was 11 years old. And I grew up in the suburbs, so I’m no stranger to bongs, bowls, and weird white-people Isht like vaporizers. But nothing prepared me for how high I was about to become after hitting Gucci’s burner. The closest thing I can compare it to is being pushed headfirst down a K-hole. The second after the smoke left my lungs, I couldn’t even form a complete sentence. Andy was whispering in my ear, trying to tell me what questions to ask because I was just standing there like a zombie with the microphone limp in my hand. And then everything just went black.

—

Photo: YouTube