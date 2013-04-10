Made In America 2013 Lineup Revealed, Beyoncé A Headliner

Last year Jay-Z shut Philly down with the first annual Made In America festival, which featured himself as the headliner along with Pearl Jam and many others. This year, the Budweiser sponsored event returns to Philly during Labor Day Weekend, and the lineup is even bigger than before.

The headliners this year? None other than Mrs. Carter herself, Beyoncé, and the Rock counterpart is Nine Inch Nails. The lineup was cleverly announced through a Spotify playlist and includes the entire Black Hippy collective – Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul.

In addition, A$AP Rocky will be there, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, Miguel, 2 Chainz, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis plus the legendary Public Enemy. There are several noteworthy Rock and Electronic acts present as well, including French rockers-on-the-rise Phoenix, Deadmau5, Skrillex, and Roc Nation signees Haim, Calvin Harris, and (of course) Solange. These artists are merely part of the initial lineup, as more will likely be added. The craziest part about this is that Jay-Z is not listed as a performer. What’s that about?

Tickets for the event go on sale April 17, with the festival happening once again at Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway from August 31 through September 1. Last year must have been a good time for the artists, as repeats like Drake, Skrillex, and Calvin Harris are present. No Rihanna though? Hmmm. Wonder why?

Either way, get your tickets and book those hotels well in advance or else you’ll be sleeping on the floor of your cousin’s dorm at Penn State just to be a part of it.

Photo: Roc Nation