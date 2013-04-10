Miguel ft. Kendrick Lamar – “How Many Drinks” (Remix) [LISTEN]

After months of teasing and alluding to the collaboration in a recent interview with VIBE Magazine, Miguel finally drops the official remix for his Kaleidoscope Dream track “How Many Drinks,” featuring MTV’s Hottest MC Kendrick Lamar.

Here, Compton’s finest gets experimental with his cadences and flow on a verse about drowning his sorrows in a pool of libations after losing love. He evens tries his hand at crooning like his California counterpart Miguel, who laid the foreground with some soothing vocals on the standout record. In other words, this will definitely do numbers as his next single.

According to reports, the two already shot the visual for the cut in their native Los Angeles. In the aforementioned sit down with VIBE, Miguel and K. Dot confirmed that this won’t be their final collaboration.

This comes after an announcement that the “Adorn” singer will bring back his Art Dealer Chic series by releasing three new EPs throughout the summer.

Hear the “How Many Drinks” remix below.

Photo: Vibe