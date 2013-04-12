Yasiin Bey Brings Out Kanye West In Paris, Performs “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” [VIDEO]

There has been an official Kanye West sighting. Last night in Paris, Yasiin Bey, f/k/a Mos Def, brought out Yeezy, who in turn performed his hit song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Robert Glasper’s band held down the music as West kicked off the song. Bey also helped with the chorus to make this an extremely Hip-Hop affair.

As far as we know, West didn’t go off on any rants. Yesterday, the “Touch The Sky” rapper made a rare appearance on Twitter to reveal that Pusha T was going to drop a new single shortly. The inspiration for the release was Jay-Z setting the Internets, and political blogs, on fire with the release of a new record called “Open Letter.”

Pusha T’s entry for the days, “Numbers on the Boards,” didn’t have any political commentary but did find him back Push A Ton of coke mode, which makes for ill lyrics.

Anyway, watch Kanye West and Yasiin Bey perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” below.

—

Photo: YouTube