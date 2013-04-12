KiD CuDi On Conversation With Kanye About Leaving G.O.O.D. Music [VIDEO]

The LA Leakers drop the second half of their conversation with former G.O.O.D. Music artist KiD CuDi. This actually followed the Indicud artist’s famous announcement that he’d left the house Kanye West built. Here, CuDi discusses why he only appeared once on Cruel Summer, and more importantly the discussion he had with Yeezy about leaving the label.

Mr. Solo Dolo says shift in his creative interest and ventures gave him further inclination to part ways from the collective.

“I’ve never been fully signed to G.O.O.D Music. It’s always been a joint venture between me and Kanye,” revealed Cudi, who’s now focusing on his label, Wicked Awesome.

So much so that he spoke with West about removing the G.O.O.D. Music logo from his albums moving forward, despite some contractual obligations. CuDi recalled the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper being very supportive of his decision. “He was like ‘Man, whatever. Do whatever you got to do bro. I feel you!'”

“He believes in me man,” said CuDi. “He believes in me in such a freakish way that maybe he might not feel like he needs to be on a song with me, or it could be beats or anything like that…. I know he’s not like that with everybody.”

CuDi is looking to cement his place with Indicud, which recently saw a change in release date after its unfortunate leak. The project will now be available digitally and in physical form April 16. See CuDi speak more below in depth below.

Photo: YouTube