Floyd Mayweather And Rick Ross Reportedly Face Off In Vegas

Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather’s history of beef is spilling into the New Year.

According to reports, the bawse and the boxing champion got into an altercation at Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party.

Both were spotted at the event which also served as the grand opening of Las Vegas club, Vanity.

When the two foes bumped into each other, literally, things got heated and words were exchanged between the Ross and Mayweather camps.

When things got especially intense, the man of the hour; Diddy, stepped in to calm things down.

After the breakup by Puff, the two reportedly remained civil for the rest of the night.

Keep in mind Rick Ross addressed his issues with Pretty Boy Floyd in September on his track “Go.”

He spoke on his nemesis saying,

“Talking greasy because you’re 39-0?/Real life Beyotch n*gga 39 and hoe/I’m his toughest opponent yet/I’m nothing like Marquez.”



Following that Mayweather made a flagrant attempt to embarrass Ross by joining forces with his arch rival, 50 cent, to wine and dine his baby mother and son in Vegas.

Why are things still heating up between these two? I don’t care if Floyd’s a boxer or not, that fight just does not seem fair.

Can’t we all just get along?!