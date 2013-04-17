Amanda Bynes Calls Her Ex Kid Cudi “Ugly” & Slams Complex [PHOTOS]

Pot or kettle, Bynes? While we’re all witnessing the public breakdown of former teen star/comedian actor Amanda Bynes, she continues her social media rants. This week Bynes is taking on men’s trade publication powerhouse Complex and their frequent friend Kid Cudi.

Amanda initially had beef with Complex, but dragged her (alleged) ex-boyfriend the Cudster into it calling him ugly. Why, though?

There’s really no explanation as to why Cudi was dragged into it. Complex added a video post on Tuesday with the title “Amanda Bynes Either Needs Help Or Is Trolling Us All,” discussing the weird video she posted of her flipping her hair while sucking on a sour patch kid and attempting to keep her fake eyelashes on. After checking Complex’s post, she got back on her cyber soapbox and posted this extended tweet:

@ComplexMag Stop acting like I’m doing something wrong. I’m obsessed with myself on twitter. Also, my video last night was perfection. I’m so sick of the articles u write about me. I want every fake article deleted. Ur package whipped by my ugly ex @ducidni who’s looks and talent have always been questionable to me, him being the ugly duckling that he is and all. U quote him non stop, then take professional shots of him for ur covers, his best photos aren’t sh-t compared to mine at my best. The photo u chose of Aubrey for her cover is awful. You make people look bad, stop acting like you know anything about what men like. I don’t stop getting follwed or hit on every place I go. I’m not trying to sing, but if I did (I got offered an Interscope record deal right after I filmed Hairspray which you might know if you sat down and did a normal interview. I still might take them up on their offer) get the facts as opposed to talking sh-t. My music is going to be sicker then whatever the f-ck kind of music Scott tries to do. Stop writing articles without speaking to me first.

She called Jay-Z ugly a few months ago and later said she wanted Drake to murder her lady parts.

Amanda…please. Check out Bynes recent and past struggle tweets in the gallery.

Photo: Universal Republic

