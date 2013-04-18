Explosion At Texas Fertilizer Plans Kills At Least 5, Injures Over 100 [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

A massive explosion erupted at a fertilizer plant in West Texas Wednesday (April 17) evening, destroying multiple buildings and homes. At least five people were killed, and more than 100 are expected to be injured from the blast. Many in the small town, located roughly 20 miles from Waco, TX, evacuated neighborhoods torched in the aftermath. Witnesses described seeing a huge ball of fire erupting from the plant. “It was a like a nuclear bomb went off,” Mayor Tommy Muska said. “Big old mushroom cloud. There are a lot of people that got hurt. There are a lot of people that will not be here tomorrow.”

The number of casualties is estimated at 5-15 people, but could rise substantially as authorities continue rescue efforts.

Several victims were trapped by the explosion, including tenants inside an apartment complex, and a group of fighters— some of which are still unaccounted for this morning. “We’re still missing 3-4 firefighters,” said Sgt. William Patrick Swanton. “No police or EMS are missing, as far as I’m aware.”

The blast– which comes days after an explosion in Boston killed three–was so powerful that it was felt up to 100 miles away.

