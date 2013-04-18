Rick Ross Names New Vice President Of Maybach Music Group

The Bawse Rick Ross has officially appointed another boss in his MMG empire. Kendell “Young Sav” Freeman was named the Vice President of Maybach Music Group. Many might know Young Sav from his previous spot at Def Jam, and while he’ll still have a hand in Ross’ Def Jam affairs, he’s now MMG all day.

“Feels great calling one of the hardest workers and few people I consider a close friend the new VP of MMG,” Rick Ross says in a press statement. “He’s one of a kind,” adds Shawn “Pecas” Costner, SVP of Def Jam Records. At the start of Freeman’s career, he worked at TVT Records, helping push the careers of power players like Lil’ Jon, Pitbull, and Ying Yang Twins. When he reached Def Jam, Freeman held the seat as Mixshow Manager, working heavily with artists like Jay-Z, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Jadakiss, and recent phenomenon Trinidad Jame$. Further, he played a large role in Rick Ross’ career, leading him up to this moment.

“I am extremely excited to embark on this new path in my career,” Young Sav states. “I appreciate Ross for noticing my grind, work ethic and giving me a major opportunity to not only be a part of this label, but also help execute his vision.”

He continues, “It’s going to be a privilege to work with the brand and assist in taking it to the next tier. All of the artists on the roster are amazing. I’m ready to get to work.”

Photo: Young Sav