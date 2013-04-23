Fabolous – “We Get High” [VIDEO]

Yeah, Fabolous missed the 4/20 Holiday window for this one, but that’s neither here nor there. The Brooklyn rapper lets loose the video for “We Get High.”

Loso spends the video for the song off of his The S.O.U.L. Tape 2 project either in the crib smoking or at a green dispensary spot taking a first hand looks at the plants while kicking his smooth rhymes. A couple of bad chicks make the visual more easy to inhale, besides the C Sick produced beats hypnotic production. You definitely don’t need to be in that element to enjoy this one, but it surely could help.

Fab’s proper new album, Loso’s Way 2: Rise to Power, is in stores June 18 via Def Jam, and he recently dropped the the lead single’s video for “Ready,” featuring Chris Brown as well as model Jessica White.

Watch the Creative Key-directed video for “We Get High” below.

—

Photo: YouTube