Ghostface Killah & Apollo Brown – Twelve Reasons To Die: The Brown Tape Album Stream [LISTEN]

Little to the knowledge of some, Ghostface Killah and Adrian Younge‘s well received collaborative LP Twelve Reasons To Die had an alternate version entirely produced by Mello Music Group’s own Apollo Brown. Titled Twelve Reasons To Die: The Brown Tape, the project was initially thought to be exclusively released on cassette via Record Store Day.

The tape has since sold out, but fans unexpectedly receive a treat today, as the project gets streamed for free via Bandcamp by Tony Starks.

Fans can expect new production crafted by Brown for all but one of the 12 tracks on his The Brown Tape; the final song “12 Reasons to Die” isn’t included.

If you missed the cassette, The Brown Tape is now available for purchase as a digital download, CD or double LP vinyl here. If gritty beats and on point rhymes are your thing, we suggest that you sample the album for free below.

Photo: GetOnDown