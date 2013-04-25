A$AP Rocky Featured In GQ Fashion Spread [PHOTOS]

It’s a given that A$AP Rocky is a fashion aficionado, just as likely to grace the pages of men’s fashion publication as he is those of a Hip-Hop magazine. The former is the case as the Harlem rapper is featured in a fashion spread in GQ magazine’s May 2013 issue.

Says GQ:

Rocky’s cocky ascension into stardom has been one part dope rhymes, one part highly evolved style. “I wanted to model when I was younger,” he says. “I was always into clothes and sh-t.” It’s a fact that’s constantly reinforced by his lyrics (Drop-crotch Jeremy Scott pants, b-tch it’s Hammer time) and by menswear blogs that practically worship him. “I’m the man on those things,” Rocky gloats. “I don’t really look at them. Well, I guess I do, but only when I’m looking at myself. I inspire me.”

Dat PMF is starting to become a regular in the publication. Last summer, it boldly proclaimed that the “Goldie” rapper was “calling the style shots in Hip-Hop.”

The May issue of GQ is in stores now. Check out photos Pretty Flaco sporting expensive gear (Dior Home, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Louis Vuitton, et. al) and kicking it on a yacht with some slim model in the gallery. Read the full story over at GQ.

Video of the shoot below, too.

—

Photos: Ben Watts/GQ

