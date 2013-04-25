Lil Wayne’s Crush & WNBA Draft Pick Skylar Diggins Signs To Roc Nation Sports

Less than a week after Jay-Z relinquishes his interest in the Brooklyn Nets, he has signed a high profile athlete to his fledgling Roc Nation Sports that happens to be a woman. Lil Wayne’s #1 crush, aka the 2013 WNBA No. 3 draft pick, Skylar Diggins, has officially signed with the Roc.

The Notre Dame grad was welcomed into the fold via Jay-Z’s site Life+Times. Sports fans might recall that Diggins was a superstar during her Fighting Irish days. The 22-year-old baller is still the scoring champ for women’s basketball at Notre Dame. In the 2013 WNBA Draft, Skyler was scooped up by the Tulsa Shock. She was a power player before even turning 18, and now in her ’20s she continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

The signings don’t stop there though. Jay-Z is already rumored to be scouting NHL’s Seth Jones. Nothing is concrete yet, but Hov is definitely looking to add the hockey player to his roster. He is certainly on a mission to get the newest and greatest in the sports game and add them to his growing Roc Nation Sports empire.

As forDiggins, let’s hope Lil Wayne keeps his tattooed paws off her. After all, she can’t throw a basketball with one growing in her stomach. Check out the full photo of Diggins throwing up the Roc on the next page.

—

Photo: Roc Nation

1 2Next page »