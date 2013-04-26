Saturday Night Live Confirms Kanye West Will Perform On Season Finale

Last week, news broke that Kanye West would be performing on Saturday Night Live in May. Today, NBC has confirmed that Yeezy will indeed make an appearance on the sketch comedy show’s season finally.

Like all things in 2013, the announcement was made via Twitter.” And for the Season 38 Finale, 5/18: @BenAffleck joins the #5TimersClub with his 5th appearance as host! And music from @kanyewest!! #SNL,” read the tweet from SNL’s official account.

The last time the “Lost In The World” rapper was on SNL was back in October, 2010. West famously dissed SNL on his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy single “Power.” “F-ck SNL and the whole cast/Tell them Yeezy said they can kiss my whole @ss/More specifically they can kiss my asshole, I’m an @shole, you ni–as got jokes” he raps on the song.

Recently, after an extended stay in Paris where he has been recording new music, West has been spotted about town in NYC with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and dapping up his homeboy Jay-Z.

Photo: New York Times