J. Cole – “Cole Summer” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

“The sample was yelling loop me,” said J. Cole referring to his inspiration for a new song affectionately titled “Cole Summer.” Thank the most high for that, because that feeling birthed a song with a warmth that rivals the season that serves as its namesake.

Cole looped Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo’s “Nothing Even Matters” into a bouncy, yet soulful jam ladened with vocal riffs from the aforementioned singers. This gives light-skinned Jermaine room to spit with the honesty we’ve come to love from the Roc Nation lyricist. In result, listeners receive poignant bars often filled with humorous, but true accounts of his current success and feelings toward a potential sophomore jinx.

With “Power Trip” steadily climbing the charts, it’s safe to say that Cole’s come out swinging his second time around. And “Cole Summer” happens to be one of a few new tracks we can expect from the Fayetteville native in the next 24 hours. Just moments ago, he dropped a bomb on Twitter saying, “F**k it. Truly Yours 2 tomorrow. You Deserve it.”

Looks like a new EP is on the way. Born Sinner drops June 25. Whet your appetites to the smooth cut below.

—

Photo: Robin Marchant