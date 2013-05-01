J. Cole – Truly Yours 2 EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

J. Cole has this whole work the Internet & social media to your advantage technique on lock. As promised, the Roc Nation MC drops a new EP called Truly Yours 2 for the right price of free.99.

Demand for the music was certainly high, as its server crashed. No fear, seems like things are back up and running. “As Promised. Another Thank You for your patience,” reads the message the “Power Trip” rapper attached to the music when he let it loose. He also gave shout outs to the likes of Young Jeezy and 2 Chainz, who appear on songs called “Kenny Lofton” and “Chris Tucker,” respectively, as well as producer Jake One, who held down the beat on “3 Wishes,” and more.

The project contains a short and sweet six tracks, including the Lauryn Hill “Cole Summer,” which he dropped late last night/early this morning.

J. Cole’s sophomore album, Born Sinner, is due in stores June 25. For now, you can listen to and download Truly Yours 2 below.

Download: J. Cole – Truly Yours 2

1. Cole Summer

2. Kenny Lofton Featuring YOUNG JEEZY

3. Chris Tucker Featuring 2 CHAINZ

4. Head Bussa

5. Cousins Featuring BAS

6. 3 Wishes

Photo: DreamVillain