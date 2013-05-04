Lil Wayne Launches SPECTRE Footwear Company WIth Party In Miami [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne, a known advocate of skateboarding, celebrated the launch of his new footwear company, SPECTRE, in Miami last night. The brand is a collaboration with SUPRA, a company also rooted in skateboard culture.

A list of industry figures and rapper friends came to support the YMCMB frontman. Among those in attendance were manager Cortez Bryant, Bun B, DJ Stevie J, Don Cannon, Mack Maine, skaters Chaz Ortiz, Stevie Williams and Chad Muska, and French MCs Booba and Gato. Those present didn’t overshadow the star of the event, the Chimera mid top, which will be the first of many shoes to release under SPECTRE May 18.

Guest were treated to a night as unpredictable as Weezy‘s persona. This includes the opportunity to receive complimentary tattoos by BJ Betts, who, for some odd reason, let Wayne tattoo him during the course of the night.

The New Orleans rapper also announced that aforementioned skater Chaz Ortiz would be riding for SPRECTRE.

Weezy hasn’t had the best luck with endorsements lately, though. PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew dropped Wayne yesterday, because of the controversy surrounding his Emmett Till lyric on Future’s “Karate Chop.” Ouch!

See photos from the SPRECTRE event in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/SUPRA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »