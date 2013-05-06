Sean “Diddy” Combs Joins WWE In Anti-Bullying Campaign [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has used his influence to promote countless brands, but his latest campaign speaks to a greater purpose: bullying.

In collaboration with largest conglomerate in sports entertainment WWE, the Bad Boy head honcho encourages the youth to treat each other with tolerance and respect.

“I’m thrilled to extend my partnership with WWE and align myself with their Be a STAR, anti-bullying initiative.” said Combs, a father of five, in a press statement. “Bullying is a very serious issue and needs to stop now.”

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon shared his pleasure to work with the accomplished Harlemite, saying “WWE is proud to continue its partnership with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and join together to put an end to bullying.”

Combs will serve as an ambassador for Be a STAR, the anti-bullying initiative co-founded by WWE and The Creative Coalition. Additionally he will be use associate Damion “D-Roc” Butlers clothing line Invisible Bully, which he wears in the one-minute spot, as a vessel to encourage individuals to put an end to bullying and contribute to Invisible Bully’s mission to “Stand for something or fall for anything.”

See Combs speak in the ad below.

—

Photo: YouTube