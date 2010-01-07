Foxy Brown Back on the Scene to “Let Em Know” [Video Included]

“Let Em Know”

As of late, rapper Foxy Brown has been featured in the spotlight rarely, but anytime her name has come up, it has apparently carried a negative connotation to it as it was spoken from the mouths of others.

Rumors of her having relations with other rappers such as AZ and even marrying Rick Ross have only provided fuel for the Don Diva to kick in the door and sound off on everyone that had something to say about her.

Back on her Brooklyn bullShyte, the rapper starts off 2010 looking to address all the speculation with the release of the track “Let Em Know”.

The track also finds Brown addressing those that had a hand in killing Biggie Smalls, known to Hip Hop as The Notorious B.I.G.

Showing love to her stomping grounds, she also enlisted the help of Lil Fame from M.O.P. to give the assist for the cut.

With Nicki Minaj already leading the pack and Trina starting to make noise again, it might be time to open up and give some elbow room because Foxy Brown is on her way back.