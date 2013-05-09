A$AP Rocky Suddenly Documentary Trailer [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky went from Internet sensation to certified star in under two years, and apparently documented the entire journey. With that, we receive a trailer for an upcoming documentary by BlowHipHop affectionately called Suddenly.

Titled after the closing track from Long. Live. A$AP., viewers get a behind the scenes look at the PMF’s growth from budding Harlem rapper to his current day to day experiences in studios, on tours, his infamous brawls, fashion shoots, videos and more.

His mother, A$AP Yams, Rihanna, and more make cameo appearances, and give first hand accounts of their interactions with Rocky.

The “Goldie” spitter summed up his life with “I came looking for brothers, found a family, comprised a strategy, took over it, ran it, [and] turned it into the enterprise it is today. From that day forward I was A$AP Rocky.”

In a separate interview with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, the A$AP Mob poster child recently alluded to plans to venture into film. “I’m actually prepping for bigger things right now. You know, Hollywood is calling,” revealed Rocky.

Suddenly is coming soon, but see the trailer below in the mean time. Also hit the following page to see Rocky’s full convo down with Martinez.

