Big Sean Talks Working With Eminem On NiteCap With Peter Bailey [VIDEO]

Peter Bailey reconnected with Big Sean for a third time on NBC’s NiteCap series. There the two discussed a bevy of topics, including his take on Jason Collins, his new girlfriend Naya Rivera, his fashion brand Aura Gold, and how it felt to finally collaborate with Eminem.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper is currently putting the finishing touches on his Hall Of Fame LP, and recently raised expectations for the project after posting photos of himself with Detroit brethren Eminem, Royce Da 5’9″ and Denaun Porter.

“We sat and talked for a couple hours even before we did anything music,” recalled Sean. “I was just telling them how crazy it is coming from the D. Them was the superstars. Them was the heroes in rap music. They showed me that you can be worldwide, because there was always local heroes.”

“Today was historical,” reads the caption of the pic. Fans will have to wait until Sean formally releases his sophomore effort Hall Of Fame to see if the Slim Shady collab will live up to the hype. Hear him speak on the song and more in the full interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube