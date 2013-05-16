Drake Announces The 4th Annual OVO Fest

Drake season has officially returned. After setting the Internets on fire thanks to behind the scenes photos of a new video and a throwback outfit, Drake announced the 4th Annual OVO Fest last night.

The weekend long festival goes down on August 4 and August 5 at the Molson Canadien Ampitheatre in Toronto. Saturday will be headlined by James Blake and Frank Ocean while Drake and “special guests” will hold down Sunday.

Last year’s participants in the 2012 OVO Fest included 2 Chainz and A$AP Rocky, while big time surprise guests in the past have included Jay-Z, Nas and Eminem. So fans can expect some A-list names to pop in again. Until then, we’re waiting on that “No New Friends” video, which will surely be entertaining.

Drake’s third proper album, Nothing Was The Same, is due out later this year. Tickets for the 4th Annual OVO Fest go on sale May 24 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation and start at $49.50.

Photo: YMCMB