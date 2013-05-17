Fat Joe ft. Wiz Khalifa & Teyana Taylor – “Ballin'” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe returns with the full visual for his single “Ballin’,” after providing a behind the scenes look via Instagram weeks ago. The Bronx rapper kicks slick rhymes about the fruits of his labor, backed by a verse of affluent bars from Wiz Khalifa and a catchy chorus from Teyana Taylor.

Joey Crack keeps it luxurious while sporting a jacket similar to one that resulted in slander for the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade. Nevertheless, a tastefully worn tuxedo and other fashionable accoutrements give the seasoned spitter a clean look throughout the vid.

Scenes smoothly transition from performance shots of the three rappers, in which Taylor provides her best Lil’ Kim impersonation, to beautiful displays of a Los Angeles mansion. Credit that to director Eif Rivera, who did an impressive job with the lighting and editing in the treatment.

“Ballin'” will appear on the Terror Squad leader’s forthcoming album The Darkside Vol. 3, due out sooner than later. See Fat Joe and co. kick rhymes in style below.

