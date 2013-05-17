Gucci Mane ft. Young Thug – “BreakDance” [VIDEO]

At this point, it’s safe to assume that Gucci Mane is willing to release any and every track from his forthcoming Trap House 3 project prior to its release. He’s dropped three in the past week, and returns today with a visual for another titled “BreakDance.”

Don’t be alarmed, though. Gucci doesn’t have a Boogaloo Shrimp bone in his body. In this case, the term “BreakDance” is associated with whipping work and other forms of thuggery.

“Backstabbed so many people that my brother won’t even pass the blunt to me/ Lord I hope that he forgives me, but f**k that n***a. That’s history/ Yeah f**k n***a I stole your phone. Hope that ends your mystery,” raps Gucci. That’s the epitome of cold blooded.

Director Cricket captured the Atlanta rapper and his recent Brick Squad signee Young Thug in front of a few random backdrops. It’s nothing special really.

Trap House 3 will be available on iTunes May 21. See the vid for “BreakDance” below.

Photo: YouTube