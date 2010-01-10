Bow Wow Says DJ Drama Turned Him Down For Mixtape

As Bow Wow gears to make his formidable return to the mic, he’s about to go in heavy on the mixtape circuit.

Gearing up for that task, he seems to have reached out to the reigning mixtape king, DJ Drama, and was shut down.

Bow Weezy Tweeted:

“I asked @DJDrama to do my tape. He said ‘no’ “(@BowWow614) on Thursday (January 7). “I’m use to the doubt. How I answer? 2 million downloads in in less than two days…



“I chose @DJDrama 1st because Ima fan and I respect and love his movement, and still is. But I don’t kiss A$$. I’m grown.”

Speaking of the 2 million downloads, Bow was referring to his last mixtape “Greenlight 2.”

Drama also responded to the discussion with:

“Huh? How I get involved in this conversation…? Stop it. #Redlight.”

Stand on your own Lil Homie and look at your own camp. I’m pretty sure DJ Jus could definitely get the job done for you.