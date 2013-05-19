Kanye West Tweets Lyrics To “Black Skinhead” [PHOTOS]

In the last 48 hours, Kanye West has tweeted three times, so it must be Yeezy Season. The latest pair of tweets from the G.O.O.D. Music rapper are images of the lyrics to “Black Skinhead,” one of the songs he performed on Saturday Night Live.

“For my theme song, my leather black jeans on, my by any means on, pardon I’m getting my scream on,” is how “Black Skinhead” kicks off, after a couple of primal screams. Also, we find it hilarious that West actually write out (“Aaahhh!!!!”) the aforementioned screams. The song is at least partially a commentary on his interracial relationship with Kim Kardashian, with the next lines being, “Enter the kingdom, but watch who you bring home, you see Black man with a white woman at the top floor they gon’ come and kill King Kong.”

Please note, struggle rappers, there is no need to share your lyrics in this manner.

Both “Black Skinhead” and “Black Slaves” will be appearing on Mr. West’s forthcoming new album, titled Yeezus. That provocative title will certainly get the people going. Peep the lyrics to “Black Skinhead,” or as Yeezy wrote it “Blk Skn Head,” on the following pages.

What do you think of West’s lyrical commentary on his relationship Kim Kardashian?

—

Photo: Saturday Night Live

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3Next page »