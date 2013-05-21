Beyoncé – “Grown Woman” [LISTEN]

The wait is finally over. Beyoncé’s full-length “Grown Woman” release has hit the ‘Net.

Bey Hive rejoice, we won’t judge you.

A snippet of the Timberland-produced up-tempo track was featured in Bey’s Pepsi “Mirrors” commercial. The 31-year-old performed “Grown Woman” for the first time during the Paris stop of her The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, last month.

In true Beyoncé form, there’s a lot here to make for the perfect “ladies anthem,” but still unlike anything she’s ever done. Content-wise “Grown Woman” could easily be akin to “Single Ladies [Put A Ring On It], ” but sonically it’s next level. Timbo meshes elements of Afro/Carribean-inspired drum beats that you can’t help but move to, with layered vocals; giving traces of a big-band influence.

Maybe it’s giving birth to Blue Ivy, firing her father, or clapping back at you “low life people,” but Bey has never sounded more secure, proclaiming : “I’m a grown woman, I do whatever I want.”

No argument there.

Take a listen below.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

—

Photo: Tumblr